CCPO takes action over death of teenager by kite string

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana Monday took action against the death of 18-year-old Mubeen Kashif by a kite string in Misri Shah area.

He directed SP Sadar Division to conduct a departmental inquiry against the SHO Misri Shah Sub-Inspector Khurram Shehzad.

Bilal Kamyana issued a letter of explanation to SDPO Misri Shah Hassan Aziz as well. In addition, Lahore Police Chief also issued a letter of displeasure to the SP City Akhlaqullah Tarar.

The CCPO said there was zero tolerance for kite flying and action would be taken again the police officers concerned in case of any loss of precious human life due to kite flying.

He also appealed to the parents to keep their children away from the unlawful and dangerous activity of kite flying.

More than 2,770 cases of violation of Kite Flying Act had been registered this year and thousands of kites and stings had also been recovered from the accused this year, whereas as many as 686 FIRs were registered against kite-flyers this month, said spokesperson for the police.