CCPO Takes Notice Of Cop's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 03:21 PM

CCPO takes notice of cop's death

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on Monday took notice of death of a police constable and sought a report from SP Iqbal Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on Monday took notice of death of a police constable and sought a report from SP Iqbal Town.

He directed to investigate the incident from various aspects.

It may be mentioned here that constable Bashir Ahmad deputed at security duty in a college went to washroom along with his official rifle when a gunshot was heard. The college administration reached the spot and found BashirAhmad with bullets injuries. The constable was being shifted to hospital whenhe breathed his last on the way.

