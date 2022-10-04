UrduPoint.com

CCPO Takes Notice Of Custodial Death

Published October 04, 2022

CCPO takes notice of custodial death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday took notice of death of an accused in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police custody and asked SP Sadar to submit a report in this regard.

He ordered for completing an inquiry into the matter and said that strict action should be taken against those found involved in the incident, on the basis of medical report and other evidence.

On the instructions of the CCPO, a case has also been registered against the policemen involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, SHO Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police station and two constables Arshad and Aslam have been arrested in this regard.

