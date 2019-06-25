UrduPoint.com
CCPO Takes Notice Of Murder Of Young Boy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

The CCPO Lahore BA Nasir on Tuesday took notice of murder of a young boy in Manawan area here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The CCPO Lahore BA Nasir on Tuesday took notice of murder of a young boy in Manawan area here.

According to the Lahore Police spokesman, the ill-fated boy Ahmad Rehan, 18, resident of Gujranwala, Sheikhupura Road, was jobless.

The accused, Rizwan alias Jagga, Qasim, Asif, Sajjad and Arslan called him on the pretext of providing him a job. They took him to a hotel where they took narcotics and then committed an unnatural offence with him. The incident occurred on June 21 and Manawan police registered a case on June 22. Ahmed Rehan was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The police have arrested Rizwan alias Jagga, Qasim, Asif and Sajjad, while Arslan is still at large.

