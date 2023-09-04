Open Menu

CCPO Takes Notice Of Video Showing Police Personnel Getting Bread, Lassi Without Payment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

CCPO takes notice of video showing Police personnel getting bread, lassi without payment

Chief Capital City Police (CCPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar has taken notice of a video that went viral on social media showing a personnel of Ababeel (Barn Swallow) Squad of Police getting 'Lassi' and corn flour bread from a poor hand cart owner in Peshawar city area without payment

The CCPO issued directive for holding an inquiry into the incident and arrest of the Ababeel Squad personnel in the quarters guard.

Soon after watching the video, CCPO communicated a voice warning on the Police wireless system for all the force members that there was no space for any such officer who was found perturbing innocent people by misusing his official authority.

Ashfaq Anwar also requested the masses to directly contact him in case of any wrongdoing by any Police official and held out assurance of proper action over the complaint.

