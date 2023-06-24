CCPO takes notice of viral video

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana Saturday responded to a viral video, making rounds on the social media, showing a disturbing incident of violence at the Baghbanpura police station.

He directed the Superintendent of Police Cantt to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report without delay.

The CCPO Lahore emphasised that acts of inhuman treatment were unacceptable within police stations under any circumstances. He asserted that if the investigation would reveal the involvement of any individuals in the incident, strict and appropriate action would be taken against them.