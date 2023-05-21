UrduPoint.com

CCPO Takes Notices Of Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 10:10 PM

CCPO takes notices of incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has sought a report about an allegation of alleged police brutality made by a local journalist Jahangir Hayat.

The CCPO ordered to put up a report to him after the investigation, assuring that strict action would be taken if anyone was found involved in it.

Meanwhile, the CCPO also sought a report from SP Iqbal Town about the recovery of the body of a 22-year-old youth named Danish from a house in the Sanda Bazar Hakiman. He directed the early arrest of the accused persons with the help of CCTV cameras and other available shreds of evidence.

Pakistan

