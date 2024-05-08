CCPO urges Lahore police to adopt open door policy to redress public grievances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana has urged the Lahore police to keep their doors open to redress public grievances, ensuring no barriers for citizens seeking assistance at police stations and other offices.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters on Wednesday to review performance of Cantonment and Model Town divisions.

Kamyana announced grant of rewards for police officials excelling in various departments of Lahore Police. He emphasised the need to boost morale of Lahore Police officers, demonstrating exemplary performance. The CCPO issued directives to expedite intelligence-based operations against elements involved in heinous narcotics trade and to ensure better coordination among the relevant institutions for the eradication of drug-peddlers. Additionally, orders were issued for effective actions against motorcycle theft and snatching gangs.

Officers were instructed to devise comprehensive strategies to curb thefts and snatching incidents along with targeted operations planned in hotspot areas.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directives for implementation of robust operational procedures to combat crimes such as murder, robbery, kidnapping and others. He emphasised the need to adopt effective modern policing in crime control. He underscored that the provincial police force should function as a role model institution.

DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and In charges Investigation from Cantt and Model Town divisions were also attended the meeting.