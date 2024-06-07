CCPO urges officers to focus on hardcore policing

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed divisional SPs to focus on the better performance of their subordinate officers besides emphasizing hardcore policing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed divisional SPs to focus on the better performance of their subordinate officers besides emphasizing hardcore policing.

Presided over an important meeting at his office here on Friday, he reviewed the performance of the Iqbal Town Division, law and order, crime control, public service delivery and other professional matters. He announced a reward for SP Iqbal Town Salman Liaquat and his team for their commendable performance.

In anticipation of Eid-ul-Adha, the CCPO instructed the officers to closely monitor cattle theft gangs and issued orders to intensify operations to prevent motorcycle theft. Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged police officers to perform their duties with hard work, dedication, and commitment, making public service their hallmark.

He stressed the importance of field monitoring by SDPOs and leading teams to arrest wanted criminals. The CCPO emphasized that effective crime fighting is the top priority for Lahore Police and encouraged officers to ensure justice for the oppressed, thereby increasing public trust in the police department.

Furthermore, the CCPO directed health screenings for officers and personnel to assess their physical fitness, highlighting that this would have positive impacts on their health and duty performance.

DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry and other officers from the Iqbal Town Division including SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In-Charges attended the meeting.