CCPO Urges Officers To Maintain Contact With Organisers Of Public Events To Maintain Security
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that police officers must maintain continuous contact with the organizers of public events to maintain security.
He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of the Saddar and Iqbal Town Divisions. The meeting reviewed progress on law and order, crime control, public service delivery and other professional matters.
The CCPO directed the deployment of additional personnel for the security of rallies, processions and gatherings on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. He instructed that employment-related matters of police personnel be expedited and directed SPs to ensure regular conduct of the Orderly Room and provide conducive atmosphere to help maintain the dignity of police employees.
The CCPO stressed accelerating the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers, with a focus on intelligence-based operations. He also emphasized the importance of using Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) to prevent motorcycle thefts and leveraging the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's network for crime prevention.
The CCPO underscored that modern technology and human intelligence should be optimally used to apprehend wanted criminals.
He also highlight to ensure the redress of citizens' complaints, timely registration of FIRs and merit-based investigations as priorities. He affirmed that Lahore Police is committed to protecting all citizens, including women, children and vulnerable groups. He urged police officers to perform their duties with dedication and make public service their core mission, stating that maintaining a peaceful and secure Lahore is a priority.
DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal and SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and investigation in-charges from Saddar and Iqbal Town Divisions attended the meeting.
