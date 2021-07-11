UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Visited City To Review Law & Order Situation

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 12:05 AM

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Saturday visited in different places of the city to review the law and order situation and security measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Saturday visited in different places of the city to review the law and order situation and security measures.

He was accompanied by DIG Operations Sajid Kiani and other senior police officers.

CCPO visited Hazrat Data Sahib Shrine, Ravi Road, Shahdara Chowk, Sherakot, Babusabo Chowk and police station Nawan Kot.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also briefed the police personnel stationed at Shahdara Chowk.

He said that the elements do not deserve any concessions, adding that no compromise will be madeon the protection of life and property of the people.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Police Station Road

Recent Stories

8 dead, 1074 injured in 981 RTCs in Punjab

58 seconds ago

Court orders to register FIR against 3 policemen, ..

1 minute ago

Minister's message on 'World Population Day'

1 minute ago

Russia Hands Over 2016 Saarbruecken Bombing Suspec ..

1 minute ago

Jeonbuk win ends Gamba's ACL hopes

24 minutes ago

'Not proud of my Wimbledon tears,' says Pliskova

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.