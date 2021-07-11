CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Saturday visited in different places of the city to review the law and order situation and security measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Saturday visited in different places of the city to review the law and order situation and security measures.

He was accompanied by DIG Operations Sajid Kiani and other senior police officers.

CCPO visited Hazrat Data Sahib Shrine, Ravi Road, Shahdara Chowk, Sherakot, Babusabo Chowk and police station Nawan Kot.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also briefed the police personnel stationed at Shahdara Chowk.

He said that the elements do not deserve any concessions, adding that no compromise will be madeon the protection of life and property of the people.