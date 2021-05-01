UrduPoint.com
CCPO Visited Walled City Markets To Review Implementation On Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:40 PM

CCPO visited walled city markets to review implementation on corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited walled city markets and adjacent areas here on Saturday to review the implementation status on coronavirus SOPs during complete lockdown of Saturday.

He along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman led the flag march.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers accompanied them.

The flag march comprised contingents of Pakistan Army, Rangers, teams of Operational units of Lahore Police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Police Response Unit.

Talking with the media persons, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that positive results of joint efforts of police and other stake holders had emerged as in response to the continuous patrolling, flag marches and awareness campaign of Lahore police to sensitize the public regarding the dangers of pandemic.

He said that people had ultimately understood and accepted the reality of COVID-19 as now most of the people were started wearing masks.

He further said the infection rate had comparatively decreased due to the adoption of precautionary measures by the people. He said legal action was the last option for police to enforce SOPs, however, wearing of face mask and social distancing was the only solution to save each other from this deadly virus.

He appealed the people to act as responsible citizens, wear masks and follow all the SOPs directed by the provincial government.

The flag march passed through different roads of the walled city including Bhatti, Akbari Gate, Shah Alam Market, Dehli Gate and Mochi Gate.The flag march then passed through the The Mall, Canal Road, Abdullah Gull Interchange, Bhatta Chowk and other areas of the city.

