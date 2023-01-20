UrduPoint.com

CCPO Visits Chowkis, Check Posts In Far-flung Localities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

CCPO visits chowkis, check posts in far-flung localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the prevailing security situation, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ijaz Khan visited police chowkis and check posts set up in far-flung localities, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Concerned police officers were also accompanying him during the visit.

Talking to police officers, the CCPO said the morale of the cops is high and they are ready for combating any situation. Terrorists would be given tit-for-tat responses at every front, he added.

He said security has been put on alert across the district and after terrorists' attacks, Capital City Police and security agencies have further accelerated targeted search operations in various localities of the city.

Similarly, he said strict surveillance of the suspects is being carried out, especially at established checkpoints and at all entries and exits of the city.

Related Topics

Police Visit Alert All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

37 minutes ago
 NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

2 hours ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

2 hours ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.