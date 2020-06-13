UrduPoint.com
CCPO Visits City Imambargahs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:06 PM

CCPO visits city imambargahs

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Muhammad Ali Gandapur Saturday visited various imambargahs of the city and reviews security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Muhammad Ali Gandapur Saturday visited various imambargahs of the city and reviews security arrangements.

He was accompanied by Deputy Superintendents, Ateeq Shah, Guhar Khan and concerned police officers.

He also apprised himself about the problems of cops deputed on imambargahs and discussed matters with them to further improve the security measures.

He said that providing security to people is prime responsibility of the force, adding police is fully capable and equipped to dispose of its responsibilities in a satisfactory manner. He also directed police to further enhance security situation and inform him about their suggestions and proposals in this connection.

