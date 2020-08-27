CCPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Muhammad Ali Gandapur Thursday visited various areas of the city and reviewed security arrangements for Muharram.

He was accompanied by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Mansoor Aman, SSP City Waqar Azeem and other concerned officials.

He also visited Supreme Command Post and inspected security arrangements on egress and ingress points of the city.

Talking to media, CCPO said that a three-layer security has been planned for Muharram. He said that routes of Muharram processions would be provided foolproof security while Bomb Disposal Unit and Sniffer dog units would also be deputed to enhance security measures.

He said that all entry and exits points are under strict surveillance and necessary arrangements have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

