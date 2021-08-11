UrduPoint.com

CCPO Visits City To Check Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

CCPO visits city to check security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to check security arrangements at Imambargahs and routes of processions, including Imambargah Qasar-e-Batool Shadman, Imambargah Kali Kothi Iqbal Town, Imambargah Hali Road Gulberg.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SPs, circle officers and other officers were also present.

The CCPO urged the organizers of Majalis and processions to promote brotherhood, tolerance and interfaith harmony.

He directed officials to ensure complete monitoring of Majalis and mourning processions and installed CCTV cameras.

A total 3,900 Majalis would be held and 460 mourning processions will be brought out during the first ten days of Muharram, the CCPO informed. A comprehensive security and traffic plan had already been finalized for Youm-e-Aashur with deployment of more than ten thousands policemen for security.

There would be a complete ban on pillion riding on Youm e Aashur while metal detectors, walk throughgates and other modern gadgets would be used for security of Majalis and processions, he added.

