CCPO visits different markets to review implementation of corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, during his surprise visits to markets to review implementation of anti-Corona SOPs and government guidelines, raided different shops, hotels and restaurants in the city.

As many as eight FIRs have been registered in PS Ravi Road in this regard.

The CCPO Lahore expressed his displeasure over the violations and said only take away and home delivery is allowed by hotels and restaurants and indoor dining is strictly prohibited as per government directions.

He ordered to suspend Incharge Chowki Sabzi Mandi Ghulam Bari, letter of explanation issued to DSP Shafique Abad Circle for poor supervision as well as forfeited two years service of SHO Ravi Road for failure in enforcement of Corona SOPs. He has ordered all the divisional SPs to take indiscriminate legal action against all hotels and restaurants not following the Corona SOPs.

The CCPO Lahore also paid surprise visit to markets of different posh areas including MM Alam Road, Liberty Market and DHA to review the enforcement of Corona SOPs. He ordered to seal shops and restaurants involved in violation of Corona SOPs including Irfan Alfalah Store, Zakir Tikka, Dogar Restaurant, Mukhtar Hot and Spicy, Karachi Bar B Q, Iceland and other commercial establishments.

Moreover as many as 04 persons were arrested for not wearing masks. Two years service of SHO Defence Area (B) has been forfeited for failure in enforcement of Corona SOPs by hotels and restaurants. A total number of 110 FIRs were registered last day in different police stations of the city over violations of Corona SOPs and not wearing masks.

The Capital City Police Officer Lahore said visible decrease in Corona cases has been registered in response to the continuous flag marches, surprise visits and pedestrian patrolling by Lahore Police. Lahore Police conducted as many as 48 flag marches in last six days whereas 4248 persons were arrested for violation of Corona SOPs. Capital City Police Chief himself led Six flag marches along with teams of Lahore Police, district government, Pakistan Army and Rangers. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar expressed his pleasure over the decrease in ratio of Corona cases in the city and said due to awareness campaign of Lahore Police and other stakeholders 95 percent of public of the city have started wearing masks which is the only solution to contain spread of Coronavirus.