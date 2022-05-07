CCPO visits Dolphin Squad headquarters

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Saturday paid his first visit to Dolphin Squad Headquarters, Walton Road, after assuming charge of his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Saturday paid his first visit to Dolphin Squad Headquarters, Walton Road, after assuming charge of his office.

SP Dolphin Squad Sayyed Aziz welcomed the CCPO and presented him a bouquet. A fresh contingent of Dolphin Squad presented 'Guard of Honour' to the CCPO, who planted sapling of Araucaria in the lawns of Dolphins Squad headquarters. The CCPO visited various sections of Dolphins Squad headquarters.

He inspected vehicles of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit as well.

Bilal Kamyana also presided a performance review meeting of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit. SP Dolphin Squad Sayyed briefed the CCPO about the overall performance of Dolphin Squad and PRU. The CCPO directed the SP Dolphin Squad to get repaired the off-road motorbikes of Dolphin Squad and cars of Police Response Unit.

Later, the CCPO addressed to a general meeting of Dolphin Squad personnel.