UrduPoint.com

CCPO Visits Dolphin Squad Hqrs

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

CCPO visits Dolphin squad Hqrs

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar accompanied by DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar on Thursday visited Dolphin Squad Headquarters Walton road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar accompanied by DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar on Thursday visited Dolphin Squad Headquarters Walton road.

SP Dolphin Squad Usman Tariq Butt welcomed and presented the CCPO with flowers bouquet. A fresh contingent of Dolphin Squad presented 'Guard of Honor' to the Commander Lahore police.

The CCPO planted sapling of Araucaria in the arena of Dolphins Squad headquarters. He visited various sections of Dolphins squad including auto workshop and car wash service station for the vehicles of Dolphins Squad and PRU. The CCPO inspected the vehicles of Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) as well.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also presided a performance review meeting of Dolphin Squad and PRU.

The SP Dolphin briefed the CCPO Lahore about the overall performance of Dolphin Squad and PRU.

The CCPO directed SP Dolphin Squad to ensure repair of the off-road motorbikes of Dolphin squad and cars of PRU. He assured full support for provision of resources for logistic requirements of both units.

Later, Ghulam Mahmood addressing the general meeting of Dolphin Squad personnel, said that the Dolphin squad was the first responders for immediate help to people in any distress and a front line force for the suppression of criminals.

He stressed to ensure prompt response to the helpline15 calls and deal with the citizens with good manners while checking process.

The CCPO said that being highly trained by best trainers, people have expectations from Dolphin personnel for immediate response during any difficult situation and eradication of street crime.

He said that during patrolling, discipline and code-of-conduct should be observed by Dolphin squad and they should be more active and disciplined as were the face of Lahore police, he added.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar continued and directed Dolphin personnel to conduct patrolling vigilantly according to their beat. The CCPO warned that he would take strict action on any negligence or dereliction of duty and on receiving any complaints from the citizens regarding bad attitude. "I will also check the response time of Dolphin Squad teams my self," the CCPO added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Road Car Criminals From Best

Recent Stories

PHP teams performing to facilitate people on highw ..

PHP teams performing to facilitate people on highways

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan needed brotherhood, solidarity to overcom ..

Pakistan needed brotherhood, solidarity to overcome natural tragedy: Prime Minis ..

21 seconds ago
 IIOJK has been converted into a hellhole by Indian ..

IIOJK has been converted into a hellhole by Indian occupational forces: Mahbooba ..

23 seconds ago
 IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territo ..

IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territory of Zaporizhzhia Region

4 minutes ago
 Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sa ..

Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sales to China, Hunter Biden Lin ..

4 minutes ago
 LWMC CEO directs fleet, town mangers to discharge ..

LWMC CEO directs fleet, town mangers to discharge duties with full responsibilit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.