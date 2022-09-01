CCPO visits Dolphin squad Hqrs

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar accompanied by DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar on Thursday visited Dolphin Squad Headquarters Walton road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar accompanied by DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar on Thursday visited Dolphin Squad Headquarters Walton road.

SP Dolphin Squad Usman Tariq Butt welcomed and presented the CCPO with flowers bouquet. A fresh contingent of Dolphin Squad presented 'Guard of Honor' to the Commander Lahore police.

The CCPO planted sapling of Araucaria in the arena of Dolphins Squad headquarters. He visited various sections of Dolphins squad including auto workshop and car wash service station for the vehicles of Dolphins Squad and PRU. The CCPO inspected the vehicles of Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) as well.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also presided a performance review meeting of Dolphin Squad and PRU.

The SP Dolphin briefed the CCPO Lahore about the overall performance of Dolphin Squad and PRU.

The CCPO directed SP Dolphin Squad to ensure repair of the off-road motorbikes of Dolphin squad and cars of PRU. He assured full support for provision of resources for logistic requirements of both units.

Later, Ghulam Mahmood addressing the general meeting of Dolphin Squad personnel, said that the Dolphin squad was the first responders for immediate help to people in any distress and a front line force for the suppression of criminals.

He stressed to ensure prompt response to the helpline15 calls and deal with the citizens with good manners while checking process.

The CCPO said that being highly trained by best trainers, people have expectations from Dolphin personnel for immediate response during any difficult situation and eradication of street crime.

He said that during patrolling, discipline and code-of-conduct should be observed by Dolphin squad and they should be more active and disciplined as were the face of Lahore police, he added.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar continued and directed Dolphin personnel to conduct patrolling vigilantly according to their beat. The CCPO warned that he would take strict action on any negligence or dereliction of duty and on receiving any complaints from the citizens regarding bad attitude. "I will also check the response time of Dolphin Squad teams my self," the CCPO added.