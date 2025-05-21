CCPO Visits Gaddafi Stadium To Review PSL Security Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, visited Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday to inspect the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10. The inspection took place ahead of the high-profile match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, visited Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday to inspect the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10. The inspection took place ahead of the high-profile match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.
During the visit, CCPO Kamyana was briefed by DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran on the comprehensive security plan devised for the upcoming PSL qualifier, eliminator, and final matches. The CCPO expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the efforts of the police force in ensuring a safe and secure environment for players and spectators alike.
Emphasising the importance of sports in society, Kamyana said that promoting healthy activities such as cricket is vital for the development of a balanced and progressive community. He reiterated that Lahore Police is fully committed to providing a secure atmosphere for all PSL events.
He also issued necessary directives to police personnel on duty, urging them to remain vigilant and perform their responsibilities with full dedication. Kamyana instructed that senior officers should continuously monitor key duty points throughout the tournament.
To facilitate visitors, the CCPO emphasised the need for effective parking arrangements and uninterrupted traffic flow around the stadium. He directed that teams from the Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit and Elite Force maintain continuous patrolling during matches to deter any potential threats.
Furthermore, he advised that officers deployed at stadium entry points should treat spectators with politeness and professionalism, reinforcing the image of the police as both protectors and public servants.
The visit underscores Lahore Police’s readiness and commitment to ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of PSL Season 10.
Recent Stories
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working
SAPM visits SECP
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..
SECP ceases to guarantee business of united insurance
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office North Gujranwala
NA body forms high level committee to chalk out plan for KPT land’s assessment
FCDO meets Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas
Australia celebrates people-to-people connections with Pakistan
India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Balochistan: Minist ..
Waqar Mehdi concerned over prolonged power outages in Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prime Minister Muhammad ..2 minutes ago
-
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements2 minutes ago
-
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working2 minutes ago
-
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propaganda2 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office North Gujranwala2 minutes ago
-
NA body forms high level committee to chalk out plan for KPT land’s assessment2 minutes ago
-
Australia celebrates people-to-people connections with Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawa ..44 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi concerned over prolonged power outages in Sindh44 minutes ago
-
Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish Nursing School in GB44 minutes ago
-
Dialogue should serve nation, not individuals: Dr. Tariq Fazal44 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two-member of a gang44 minutes ago