CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, visited Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday to inspect the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10. The inspection took place ahead of the high-profile match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

During the visit, CCPO Kamyana was briefed by DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran on the comprehensive security plan devised for the upcoming PSL qualifier, eliminator, and final matches. The CCPO expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the efforts of the police force in ensuring a safe and secure environment for players and spectators alike.

Emphasising the importance of sports in society, Kamyana said that promoting healthy activities such as cricket is vital for the development of a balanced and progressive community. He reiterated that Lahore Police is fully committed to providing a secure atmosphere for all PSL events.

He also issued necessary directives to police personnel on duty, urging them to remain vigilant and perform their responsibilities with full dedication. Kamyana instructed that senior officers should continuously monitor key duty points throughout the tournament.

To facilitate visitors, the CCPO emphasised the need for effective parking arrangements and uninterrupted traffic flow around the stadium. He directed that teams from the Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit and Elite Force maintain continuous patrolling during matches to deter any potential threats.

Furthermore, he advised that officers deployed at stadium entry points should treat spectators with politeness and professionalism, reinforcing the image of the police as both protectors and public servants.

The visit underscores Lahore Police’s readiness and commitment to ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of PSL Season 10.