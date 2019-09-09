UrduPoint.com
CCPO Visits Hussainia Hall Imambargah

Mon 09th September 2019

CCPO visits Hussainia Hall Imambargah

City Police Chief, Karim Khan here on Monday visited Hussania Hall Imambargah in Peshawar cantonment to review the security arrangements ahead of the mourners processions of 9th Moharramul Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Chief, Karim Khan here on Monday visited Hussania Hall Imambargah in Peshawar cantonment to review the security arrangements ahead of the mourners processions of 9th Moharramul Haram.

The procession is being monitored through air surveillance, the CCPO said adding foolproof security arrangements have also been made in the interior city for security of Ashura Moharram processions.

He said all the small and big Majalis have been provided full security in the provincial capital to avoid possibility of any mishap.

Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 has setup medical camp for the Azadars (mourners). Ambulances, medical teams have been deputed on the routes of processions to provide quick medical relief to the mourners.

