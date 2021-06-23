CCPO visits Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday visited the Jinnah Hospital and inquired after the injured including police personnel of blast at BOR Society, Johar Town.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Investigation and other police officers accompanied him.

The CCPO expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in Johar Town blast. He inquired the doctors about the medical facilities being provided to the injured police personnel and citizens.

Earlier, he visited the site of blast soon after the incident occurred and inspected the place of incident.

He got complete information about the incident from the police officers concerned and issued them necessary directions including cordon off the area so as to ensure safety of citizens and preserve the evidences by the forensic agencies, bomb disposal squad and other law enforcement agencies.

He inspected the rescue and relief activities and directed the police officers to tighten security of the area.

Later, talking to the media, the CCPO said that such cowardly activities by the anti peace elements could not down the morale of police and law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement agencies concerned along with CTD and police were investigating the incident and would decide the nature of blast after complete investigation on the basis of evidence, he added.

The CCPO said the personnel of Lahore police were also injured in the blast in a bid to foil the nefarious design of enemy in reaching its target.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that security in the city had been beefed up, whereas search andsweep operations along with patrolling was increased around Johar Town and other areas of the city.