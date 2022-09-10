CCPO visits LCCI, discusses markets security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Saturday visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and appreciated the remarkable efforts of the body to provide financial assistance and help to the flood affected families of the country.

Suggestions for the security of markets, trade hubs and further improvement in the measures for protection of business community were also discussed during the meeting.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi, SP Civil Lines Awais Shafique, Former SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi, other senior officers of Lahore police were also present.

LCCI President Mian Nouman Kabir, Senior Vice President Rehman Aziz, Vice President Haris Attique and other office-bearers welcomed CCPO Lahore.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that with the concurrence of the business community, senior police officers had been deputed as focal persons to solve problems and strengthen liaison between the business community and Lahore Police. He added that all divisional SPs have been directed to improve working relationship with the business community. Security of the industrial estates and business hubs would be further enhanced, he promised. He said crackdown on drug-dealers, goons, land-grabbers, extortionists and other criminals had been launched.

LCCI President Mian Nouman Kabir presented honorary shields to CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other senior police officers.