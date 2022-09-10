UrduPoint.com

CCPO Visits LCCI, Discusses Markets Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CCPO visits LCCI, discusses markets security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Saturday visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and appreciated the remarkable efforts of the body to provide financial assistance and help to the flood affected families of the country.

Suggestions for the security of markets, trade hubs and further improvement in the measures for protection of business community were also discussed during the meeting.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi, SP Civil Lines Awais Shafique, Former SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi, other senior officers of Lahore police were also present.

LCCI President Mian Nouman Kabir, Senior Vice President Rehman Aziz, Vice President Haris Attique and other office-bearers welcomed CCPO Lahore.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that with the concurrence of the business community, senior police officers had been deputed as focal persons to solve problems and strengthen liaison between the business community and Lahore Police. He added that all divisional SPs have been directed to improve working relationship with the business community. Security of the industrial estates and business hubs would be further enhanced, he promised. He said crackdown on drug-dealers, goons, land-grabbers, extortionists and other criminals had been launched.

LCCI President Mian Nouman Kabir presented honorary shields to CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other senior police officers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Flood Traffic Criminals Market All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

2 hours ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

3 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.