CCPO Visits Mozang Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

CCPO visits Mozang police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday visited police station Mozang to review the arrangements including front desk, lockup, barrack and other related sections.

He checked the attendance of staff and record of the reporting room besides cleanliness of the police station.

During the visit, the CCPO checked the status of applications received at front desk and expressed his displeasure over the pending applications. He censured SHO Mozang over poor performance and ordered the concerned to issue him warning.

He said that it was needed to modify the behavior of policemen for improving the positive image of police.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that CCTV cameras installed in different sections of police stations should be functional and their recordings be saved, adding that any incident of torture on under trial prisoners in lockups and escape of accusedfrom police stations would not be tolerated at all.

He directed to speed up crackdown against gamblers and drug traffickers in the city.

