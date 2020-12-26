UrduPoint.com
CCPO Visits Nine Police Stations; Conduct Meetings With Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:21 PM

CCPO visits nine police stations; conduct meetings with staff

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Saturday visited various police stations to inspect overall security situation and steps being taken to protect lives and properties of area people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Saturday visited various police stations to inspect overall security situation and steps being taken to protect lives and properties of area people.

He was accompanied by SSP Operation Mansoor Aman, SP Rural and SP Cantt visited Mathra, Regi, Nasir Bagh, Regi Model Town, Hayatabad, Tatara and Gulberg Police Stations.

The CCPO held crime meetings with staff of concerned police stations and reviewed security arrangements including records of weaponry, cops' barracks, and installed CCTV cameras.

He directed the station heads to remain alert and treat the complainants with good manners.

He also directed that problems of senior citizens and women should be resolved on priority basis.

Abbas Ahsan asked police officers to play their role in curbing crime as well as eradicating social evils, intensifying the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the suburbs, including the most sensitive, covered areas of the city.

Talking to media men, the CCPO said that the district police are always ready to cope with criminal activities. He urged masses to lodge their complaints with full confidence in police stations and can contact SSP Operation in case of not fulfilling their grievances by the officials deployed in police stations.

