Open Menu

CCPO Visits Polling Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CCPO visits polling stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected polling stations in Lahore.

He visited Garhi Shahu, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Defence and Cantonment areas. Kamyana reviewed security arrangements at sensitive polling stations, stressing strict adherence to the Election Commission's code of conduct. He emphasized peaceful conduct and warned against any disruptions to the polling process.

He assured the public of a peaceful environment for voting, highlighting the vigilance of police personnel and the deployment of Dolphin squads and Piru teams for effective patrolling.

Special checkpoints were established around polling stations to maintain security, with additional support from the Anti-Riot Force to ensure peace. Kamyana affirmed zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and enforced strict restrictions on weapons possession under Section 144.

Supervising officers were instructed to continuously monitor security measures and prevent unauthorized access to polling stations. Kamyana urged all personnel on the election duty to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Road Lawrence All From

Recent Stories

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling tim ..

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours

13 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

2 hours ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

5 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

5 hours ago
Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

16 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

17 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan