CCPO Visits Polling Stations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected polling stations in Lahore.
He visited Garhi Shahu, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Defence and Cantonment areas. Kamyana reviewed security arrangements at sensitive polling stations, stressing strict adherence to the Election Commission's code of conduct. He emphasized peaceful conduct and warned against any disruptions to the polling process.
He assured the public of a peaceful environment for voting, highlighting the vigilance of police personnel and the deployment of Dolphin squads and Piru teams for effective patrolling.
Special checkpoints were established around polling stations to maintain security, with additional support from the Anti-Riot Force to ensure peace. Kamyana affirmed zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and enforced strict restrictions on weapons possession under Section 144.
Supervising officers were instructed to continuously monitor security measures and prevent unauthorized access to polling stations. Kamyana urged all personnel on the election duty to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.
