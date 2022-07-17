UrduPoint.com

CCPO Visits Polling Stations, Camp Offices

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CCPO visits polling stations, camp offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited various polling stations including sensitive ones and camp offices on Sunday to inspect security arrangements made for the by-elections.

During the visit, the CCPO met police officials and personnel deployed and was briefed about the security measures.

He asked the policemen to remain present on duty till the election process was completed. He said that there was a ban on keeping and displaying weapons and no compromise would be made in maintaining law and order. He instructed the police personnel to remain alert to foil any attempt to sabotage the voting process.

Strict action would be taken against miscreant, he said adding that Election Commission's code of conduct be implemented in letter and spirit.

Later, the CCPO also paid a visit to Operations and Monitoring Centre set up at Punjab Safe Cities Authority and reviewed monitoring of the polling process. Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the CCPO about monitoring process.

The COO told that monitoring of sensitive polling stations was also being done through cameras installed at PRU's vehicles around polling stations. Whereas video connectivity was also available with security personnel deployed at polling stations through the latest LTE handsets.

CCPO Bilal Kamyana said that effective monitoring of the polling process including polling stations was being ensured through Safe Cities cameras and it was helpful in tracing suspicious persons and foiling their activities.

