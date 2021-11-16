UrduPoint.com

CCPO Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fiaz Ahmad Dev, on Monday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

Chief Operating Officer (COO) PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the CCPO regarding the inter-linked working relationship of Lahore police and PSCA.

He also briefed the CCPO Lahore about the CCTV cameras installed in the city by the PSCA and its command and communication system in detail along with analysis of helpline 15 calls data, crime hotspot and crime pockets, the specific crimes committed in particular timings, crimes trend and tendency.

The CCPO reviewed the hotspots of motorcycles theft, aerial firing, one-wheeling and crime ratio according to heat map.

The PSCA COO said that PSCA had been providing latest technology-based assistance to law enforcement agencies to curb crimes in the city.

Fiaz Ahmad Dev directed to enhance patrolling in hotspot areas of crime and improve response time at emergency helpline 15 calls.

Commander Lahore police also directed all wings of police to get complete help from the latest monitoring systems of PSCA to curb crime and maintain law and order situation in the city.

The CCPO said Lahore police, in coordination with PSCA, was taking all concrete measures to ensure life and property of citizens.

