CCPO visits residence of martyred DSP, offers fateha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Capital City Police (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan Wednesday visited residence of martyred DSP Khan Raziq and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is observing August 4 as `Youm-e-Shudda Police Day' for paying tributes to its brave and courageous Police officials who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty of protecting lives and property of country men.

During the last one and a half decade, around 1700 officials of KP Police have embraced martyrdom in performance of their duty and fighting with anti-state elements including hard core militants and terrorists.

DSP Khan Raziq embraced martyrdom in 2007 during a suicide attack targeting the than DIG Police KP, Malik Saad. A number of police officials and local people had died in the attack.

CCPO stayed at the house of Khan Raziq for about half an hour and also presented a bouquet to his son.

Abbas Ahsan apprised son of Khan Raziq that Police department and whole nation is proud of the sacrifice rendered by his father for the security of the mother land.