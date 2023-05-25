CCPO visits residence of martyred major for condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer of Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Wednesday paid a visit to the residence of Maj Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed and met with his widow and other family members.

During the meeting, he paid heartfelt tributes to Maj Ishaq Shaheed for his invaluable services to the country and its people.

Expressing his sentiments, CCPO Bilal Kamyana emphasized the indelible sacrifices made by the martyrs in safeguarding and defending the motherland.

He expressed immense pride on behalf of the police department for the national services and ultimate sacrifice rendered by Maj Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed.

The CCPO Lahore acknowledged that the martyr had etched a new chapter of courage and bravery, emerging as a hero for the entire nation. He further highlighted that the entire nation takes immense pride in the bravery displayed by the armed forces, emphasizing that those who gave their lives for the beloved country are held in the highest regard.