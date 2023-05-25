UrduPoint.com

CCPO Visits Residence Of Martyred Major For Condolence

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 12:30 AM

CCPO visits residence of martyred major for condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer of Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Wednesday paid a visit to the residence of Maj Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed and met with his widow and other family members.

During the meeting, he paid heartfelt tributes to Maj Ishaq Shaheed for his invaluable services to the country and its people.

Expressing his sentiments, CCPO Bilal Kamyana emphasized the indelible sacrifices made by the martyrs in safeguarding and defending the motherland.

He expressed immense pride on behalf of the police department for the national services and ultimate sacrifice rendered by Maj Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed.

The CCPO Lahore acknowledged that the martyr had etched a new chapter of courage and bravery, emerging as a hero for the entire nation. He further highlighted that the entire nation takes immense pride in the bravery displayed by the armed forces, emphasizing that those who gave their lives for the beloved country are held in the highest regard.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Family

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

40 minutes ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

40 minutes ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

40 minutes ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

47 minutes ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

51 minutes ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.