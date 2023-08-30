CCPO visits Sarwar Road police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited Thana Sarwar Road and reviewed the progress on the applications of applicants at the front desk and ordered to ensure the processing of the applications within the stipulated period.

He also inspected the diary, mallkhana and investigation wings.

The CCPO expressed his displeasure over the bad condition of cleanliness and inadequate arrangement of lighting in police station Sarwar Road and issued instructions to improve the condition of the police station. Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned. He directed that police officers should make public service their motto and use all resources to provide timely justice to the citizens.