CCPO visits Torkham border, reviews security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karim Khan here Friday visited Torkham border and reviewed security arrangements there.

The CCPO directed DPO Khyber to maintain peace in the area and that district administration would be provided needed help and assistance in that regard.

He said all available resources would be utilized for providing foolproof security to the people of the area.

The CCPO also directed resolving traffic related issues on road from Peshawar to Torkham border. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner District Khyber Mehmood Aslam and District Police Officer Muhammad Hussain.