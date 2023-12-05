Open Menu

CCPO Vows To Arrest Blast Culprits Soon, 7 Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chief of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar here Tuesday visited the site of the blast at Warsak Road and vowed to arrest the culprits soon.

Talking to media persons, he said that investigators were busy in probe of the incident from different angles and geo-fencing techniques were being applied to arrest the criminals.

He said that seven persons including four children sustained injuries in the blast.

The CCPO said the police have been alerted to thwart any eventuality.

He said that about four kilograms explosives were used.

