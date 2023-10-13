Open Menu

CCPO Warns Against Harassment Of Woman At Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 07:01 PM

CCPO warns against harassment of woman at police stations

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana has directed the police station in-charges to use their powers legally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana has directed the police station in-charges to use their powers legally.

He directed them to respect women who come to any police station for registration of any complaints. He said strict action would be taken on complaint of harassment of any woman in any police station.

He was presiding over the performance review meeting of Cantonment and Model Town divisions in his office here on Friday. In the meeting, the performance regarding recovery of stolen motorcycles, action against mobile snatchers and drug dealers was reviewed in detail.

The CCPO Lahore ordered strict crackdown on motorcycle thieves and mobile snatchers while reprimanding several SHOs and in-charges of investigation. He sought an explanation from DSP Police Station Barki, while show-cause notices were issued to the SHO and In-charge Investigation Police Station Defense C.

He also issued a warning to several SHOs. Lahore Police chief directed all SPs to make a performa to review performance of every police station and on a daily basis especially drugs, gambling, mobile snatching and robberies should be reviewed.

CCPO Lahore emphasised that patrolling of Dolphin squad should be increased to prevent mobile-phone snatching and effective strategies should be adopted to prevent motorcycle snatching and control of drugs cases.

DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Investigation Imran Kishwer, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anush Masood Chaudhry participated in the meeting. While SPs, DSPs, SHOs, In-charges (Investigation) of Cantt and Model Town divisions were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Mobile Drugs Nasir Women All From

Recent Stories

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

17 minutes ago
 Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

17 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israe ..

Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israel-Palestine conflict

17 minutes ago
 Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter-zonal cricket

20 minutes ago
 India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in b ..

India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in border talks with China: Expert ..

20 minutes ago
 Election date after constituencies' delimitation: ..

Election date after constituencies' delimitation: Solangi

20 minutes ago
Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine i ..

Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine issue

18 minutes ago
 Court orders release of arrested teachers

Court orders release of arrested teachers

18 minutes ago
 Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibral ..

Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibraltar

18 minutes ago
 Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Q ..

Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Qatar 2023 Int'l Real Estate Ex ..

18 minutes ago
 Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants ..

Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants to repatriate them

18 minutes ago
 Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani R ..

Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani Road

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan