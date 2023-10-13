CCPO warns against harassment of woman at police stations

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana has directed the police station in-charges to use their powers legally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana has directed the police station in-charges to use their powers legally.

He directed them to respect women who come to any police station for registration of any complaints. He said strict action would be taken on complaint of harassment of any woman in any police station.

He was presiding over the performance review meeting of Cantonment and Model Town divisions in his office here on Friday. In the meeting, the performance regarding recovery of stolen motorcycles, action against mobile snatchers and drug dealers was reviewed in detail.

The CCPO Lahore ordered strict crackdown on motorcycle thieves and mobile snatchers while reprimanding several SHOs and in-charges of investigation. He sought an explanation from DSP Police Station Barki, while show-cause notices were issued to the SHO and In-charge Investigation Police Station Defense C.

He also issued a warning to several SHOs. Lahore Police chief directed all SPs to make a performa to review performance of every police station and on a daily basis especially drugs, gambling, mobile snatching and robberies should be reviewed.

CCPO Lahore emphasised that patrolling of Dolphin squad should be increased to prevent mobile-phone snatching and effective strategies should be adopted to prevent motorcycle snatching and control of drugs cases.

DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Investigation Imran Kishwer, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anush Masood Chaudhry participated in the meeting. While SPs, DSPs, SHOs, In-charges (Investigation) of Cantt and Model Town divisions were also present in the meeting.