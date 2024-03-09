CCPO Warns DSP Township Over Poor Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana announced cash rewards for officers demonstrating outstanding performance and warned DSP Township Shoaib Khan of disciplinary action over his poor performance.
He chaired a meeting at his office on Saturday to review performance of the Civil Lines and Saddar divisions. The meeting conducted a detailed review of the overall law and order situation, as well as performance of both divisions.
The CCPO ordered to obtain red warrants for arrest of proclaimed offenders absconding abroad, stating that the organised crime unit and investigation wings should form joint teams for action against those involved in heinous crimes.
Departmental action would be taken over poor performers of the police employees, he added.
The CCPO ordered for including best-performing officials of operations and investigation wings in teams. He also ordered a crackdown on those involved in motorcycle theft and snatching, as well as for the best security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, Civil Lines and Saddar Division SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and In-charge (Investigation).
