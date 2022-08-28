UrduPoint.com

CCPO Warns SHOs Who Have Links With Land-grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 06:50 PM

CCPO warns SHOs who have links with land-grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Sunday warned that the station house officers (SHOs), who have links with the land grabbers and organised criminals, would not remain at their posts and removed immediately.

During a meeting here, he said that the SHOs showing poor performance, involvement in corruption and abuse of authority would also be sacked, on the recommendations of their SSPs concerned. He reviewed law and order, crime control situation and overall performance regarding the national action plan.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, SP Security Sayyed Aziz, all divisional SSP and others attended the meeting.

The CCPO ordered the divisional SSPs to mobilise themselves immediately against the gangsters, miscreants and the land grabbers to protect lives and properties of the citizens. He warned the illegal occupant groups, goons and criminals to either leave the city or be prepared themselves to go to jails.

He asserted citizens would now see strict action against criminal elements and justice done for the oppressed segments of society.

The CCPO added that police would make an example to the others of goons and gangsters who harass, torture and abuse women and children, adding that no matter how much influential, land grabbers would never be allowed to occupy the lands and properties of the citizens and dealt with iron hands. He directed to take indiscriminate action and arrest the elements who harass the citizens by displaying of weapons and aerial firing on social media.

The CCPO directed the SHOs to check guards of private, government and financial institutions, shops and other such places every morning to ensure implementation on Vulnerable Establishments Security Ordinance, saying that strict action would be taken under Loud Speaker Act, Wall Chalking Act and ban on hate material.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Corruption Police Poor Law And Order Social Media Criminals Women Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

10 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

18 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

18 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.