CCPO warns SHOs who have links with land-grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Sunday warned that the station house officers (SHOs), who have links with the land grabbers and organised criminals, would not remain at their posts and removed immediately.

During a meeting here, he said that the SHOs showing poor performance, involvement in corruption and abuse of authority would also be sacked, on the recommendations of their SSPs concerned. He reviewed law and order, crime control situation and overall performance regarding the national action plan.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, SP Security Sayyed Aziz, all divisional SSP and others attended the meeting.

The CCPO ordered the divisional SSPs to mobilise themselves immediately against the gangsters, miscreants and the land grabbers to protect lives and properties of the citizens. He warned the illegal occupant groups, goons and criminals to either leave the city or be prepared themselves to go to jails.

He asserted citizens would now see strict action against criminal elements and justice done for the oppressed segments of society.

The CCPO added that police would make an example to the others of goons and gangsters who harass, torture and abuse women and children, adding that no matter how much influential, land grabbers would never be allowed to occupy the lands and properties of the citizens and dealt with iron hands. He directed to take indiscriminate action and arrest the elements who harass the citizens by displaying of weapons and aerial firing on social media.

The CCPO directed the SHOs to check guards of private, government and financial institutions, shops and other such places every morning to ensure implementation on Vulnerable Establishments Security Ordinance, saying that strict action would be taken under Loud Speaker Act, Wall Chalking Act and ban on hate material.