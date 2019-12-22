CCRAR founder panel elected unopposed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The candidates of Crime and Court Reporter Association's ( CCRAR ) founder panel were elected unopposed.

The Election Committee constituted under the supervision of Sr, journalist Rahat Munir declared the results.

According to the results, neither any opponent group submitted nomination papers nor objected on CCRAR panel.

On the slot of President, Sajid Sheik was elected while Syed Sheharyar and Muhammad Hafeez Khan were elected as Vice Presidents.

Syed Sultan Shah was elected General Secretary and Tahir Chaudhary as Finance Secretary. Farhan Jafery and Khurrm Hashmi were elected as Joint Secretaries, while Umar Bin Asif was elected as Information Secretary and Shoukat Mehmood Office Secertary.

Zahoor Khatak, Obaid Abrar Khan, Yasir Abbasi, Muhammad Awais and Khadim Buttar would be the members of governing body.