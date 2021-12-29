CCRC Peshawar arrest man for harassing woman

Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Reporting Circle (CCRC) Peshawar arrested a man for his involvement in harassing a woman and defaming her husband with indecent photos and videos

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Reporting Circle (CCRC) Peshawar arrested a man for his involvement in harassing a woman and defaming her husband with indecent photos and videos.

CCRC Peshawar received a complaint from a person that the accused Shoail Ahmed was sharing objectionable photos of his (complainant's) wife and threatening him to divorce his wife or else he would viral all those photos on social media.

Following, the CCRC constituted a raiding team, traced it and arrested the accused Shoail Ahmed from Charsadda.

The team found that the accused shared the objectionable photos of the complainant's wife from a foreign WhatsApp number +1(360)506-3760.

During a body search, two mobile phones were seized from him. On analysis of his mobile phones, the alleged WhatsApp was found active in his phone.

The objectionable pictures were also recovered from the accused. A case was registered under relevant sections.