CCRI Collects 6000 Varieties Of Cotton For Research Work

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

CCRI collects 6000 varieties of cotton for research work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Director Dr Zahid Mahmood Monday said that the institute collected over 6000 varieties of cotton from 41 different countries for research work.

While talking to media persons here, he said that the CCRI was playing important role in development of climate resistant varieties. Dr Zahid briefed the media persons about different varieties, cultivated in the research institute. He stated that different varieties of CCRI including M 343, CIM 663, CIM 602, CIM 789 and many others have potential of about 60 maund per acre production.

However, average production is about 45 maunds per acres. With proper management, the varieties could yield over 60 maund per acre, he noted. To a query , he informed that farmers could avail seed after end of season on first come basis. CCRI is designed a unique machine which could abolish pink bollworm from cotton sticks. He observed that CCRI would make another 10 machines in order to facilitate the farmers . Dr Zahid also urged upon farmers to utilize machinery for bumper production. On this occasion, scientific officer Sajid Mahmood and many other officials of the Institute were also present.

