CCRI employees demand time scale promotions

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Dozens of employees of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) demanded of time scale promotions, pending for the last many years.

Talking to APP here Sunday, officials, mostly scientists said that they had been working in different sections of CCRI for the last 15 years but they were not given promotions in next grade.

Owing to improper service structure in the department, the employees were disappointed, they added.