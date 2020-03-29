UrduPoint.com
CCRI Extends Offer For Provision Of Cotton Seeds At Farmers Doorstep

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) has urged the farmers to get recommended seeds of cotton at their doorsteps.

According to director CCRI Zahid Mehmood Chaudhary, the farmers could contact CCRI for getting cotton seed. CCRI would offer the seeds facility at doorsteps of the farmer, he added.

The farmers should make call at 0300-6373428 or 0619201128 for seeds. It is the duty of CCRI to provide seeds to farmers in this on-going circumstances.

The farmers will have to submit their complete address and the seeds would be given on the government's recommended price.

The farmers should avail facility, he stated. Besides this, he suggested farmers to utilize five to six kilogramme/acre seed for handsome production.

