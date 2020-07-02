CCRI issue fortnightly guidelines for cotton farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

Technical Advisory Committee of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Thursday issued a fortnightly advisory for cotton farmers applicable from July 1 to 15, 2020

In a statement issued by CCRI Multan spokesman, the committee advised farmers to avoid hoeing by tractor in case the crop has attained three feet height, however, cotton sown after May 15 should continue to undergo process for removal of weeds.

In case the crop showed low tendency to fruiting and more to vegetative growth or gain more height then farmers should apply spray of some growth retardant or stop applying fertilizers and increase duration between water applications.

However, in case of emergence of white flower at the top of the plant then farmers should reduce duration between water applications and apply Nitrogenous fertilizers.

To reduce fruit shedding phenomenon, farmers should take 250 gram boric acid, 400 gram Magnesium Sulphate and two kilogram of Urea and prepare their separate mixtures in 100 litres of water each. These liquid mixtures be then applied separately per acre.

Crop bearing fruit and having three feet or more height of plant should get a bag of Ammonium Sulphate per acre to contain process of plant height gain and meet its nutritional requirements.

Economic threshold level of Aphid is one Aphid per leaf, white fly five per leaf, and Thrips ten (10) per leaf. Experts said that farmers should consult agriculture officials in case of noticing any of the above mentioned pests reaching ETL.

In case of pink bollworm attack, farmers should apply spray of 100 ml Spinetoram in 100 litres of water on per acre of crop.

The crop, bearing flower, should get one pheromone trap installed for five acre crop area for pink bollworm monitoring, however, for pink bollworm management, 6-8 pheromone traps should be installed per acre.

Farmers who have sown cotton in April to obtain seed should separate plants of other varieties to ensure uniformity and purity. However, seed should not be used for sowing in case of presence of more than two per cent of plants of other varieties.

In case of Locusts attack, farmers should apply spray of 330ml Lambda cyhalothrin in 120 litres of water per acre. Farmers should remain in contact with officials of agriculture department and CCRI Multan to get proper advice in case of any problem.