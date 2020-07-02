UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCRI Issue Fortnightly Guidelines For Cotton Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

CCRI issue fortnightly guidelines for cotton farmers

Technical Advisory Committee of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Thursday issued a fortnightly advisory for cotton farmers applicable from July 1 to 15, 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Technical Advisory Committee of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Thursday issued a fortnightly advisory for cotton farmers applicable from July 1 to 15, 2020.

In a statement issued by CCRI Multan spokesman, the committee advised farmers to avoid hoeing by tractor in case the crop has attained three feet height, however, cotton sown after May 15 should continue to undergo process for removal of weeds.

In case the crop showed low tendency to fruiting and more to vegetative growth or gain more height then farmers should apply spray of some growth retardant or stop applying fertilizers and increase duration between water applications.

However, in case of emergence of white flower at the top of the plant then farmers should reduce duration between water applications and apply Nitrogenous fertilizers.

To reduce fruit shedding phenomenon, farmers should take 250 gram boric acid, 400 gram Magnesium Sulphate and two kilogram of Urea and prepare their separate mixtures in 100 litres of water each. These liquid mixtures be then applied separately per acre.

Crop bearing fruit and having three feet or more height of plant should get a bag of Ammonium Sulphate per acre to contain process of plant height gain and meet its nutritional requirements.

Economic threshold level of Aphid is one Aphid per leaf, white fly five per leaf, and Thrips ten (10) per leaf. Experts said that farmers should consult agriculture officials in case of noticing any of the above mentioned pests reaching ETL.

In case of pink bollworm attack, farmers should apply spray of 100 ml Spinetoram in 100 litres of water on per acre of crop.

The crop, bearing flower, should get one pheromone trap installed for five acre crop area for pink bollworm monitoring, however, for pink bollworm management, 6-8 pheromone traps should be installed per acre.

Farmers who have sown cotton in April to obtain seed should separate plants of other varieties to ensure uniformity and purity. However, seed should not be used for sowing in case of presence of more than two per cent of plants of other varieties.

In case of Locusts attack, farmers should apply spray of 330ml Lambda cyhalothrin in 120 litres of water per acre. Farmers should remain in contact with officials of agriculture department and CCRI Multan to get proper advice in case of any problem.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Water Agriculture April May July 2020 Cotton From Top

Recent Stories

Exports showing progress due to product diversific ..

46 seconds ago

CCoP directs to appoint FA for Roosevelt Hotel New ..

48 seconds ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan achives major m ..

49 seconds ago

Iran reports 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, 232,863 in ..

51 seconds ago

First Diamond League meet of 2020 season in Monaco ..

55 seconds ago

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.