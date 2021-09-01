CCRI issues advisory for cotton

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) issued an advisory for proper care of cotton till September 15, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) issued an advisory for proper care of cotton till September 15, here on Wednesday.

The farmer's advisory committee meeting was chaired by CCRI Director Dr. Zahid Mahmood and attended by experts.

The committee suggested farmers to take special care of cotton as it was raising flowers at the ongoing stage.

However, at this stage, there should be no dearth of water and fertilizers. Similarly, the farmers should ensure cotton picking when 50 percent of bolls underwent maturity.

The clean cotton should be kept separately and maximum effort should be done to avoid it getting polluted.

Director Zahid Mahmood Chaudhary, however, urged farmers to contact experts at CCRI for all sorts of technical guidelines on cotton.