UrduPoint.com

CCRI Multan Cotton Varieties Meet Textile Sector Demand, Says Dr. Zahid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CCRI Multan cotton varieties meet textile sector demand, says Dr. Zahid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Cotton varieties developed by scientists of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan were capable of delivering high yield even at higher temperatures with low water availability and meet the requirements of the textile sector.

CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood said in a statement on Monday that four new Bt varieties developed by the research body have been approved including CIM-663, CIM-678, CIM-785 and Cyto-535 besides a non-Bt variety Cyto-226.

The varieties possess production potential of 40-50 Maunds per acre and have so far yielded better results in most of the areas in the cotton belt. These varieties give better quality fiber and possess resistance against Cotton Leaf Curl Virus, he added.

Dr. Zahid said that farmers can obtain higher yields provided they maintain good liaison with the agriculture officials, share their cultivation experience with the breeders concerned and follow their guidelines for better crop management.

Related Topics

Multan Water Agriculture Textile Cotton Share

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

29 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

50 minutes ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

21 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

21 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.