CCRI Multan cotton varieties meet textile sector demand, says Dr. Zahid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Cotton varieties developed by scientists of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan were capable of delivering high yield even at higher temperatures with low water availability and meet the requirements of the textile sector.

CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood said in a statement on Monday that four new Bt varieties developed by the research body have been approved including CIM-663, CIM-678, CIM-785 and Cyto-535 besides a non-Bt variety Cyto-226.

The varieties possess production potential of 40-50 Maunds per acre and have so far yielded better results in most of the areas in the cotton belt. These varieties give better quality fiber and possess resistance against Cotton Leaf Curl Virus, he added.

Dr. Zahid said that farmers can obtain higher yields provided they maintain good liaison with the agriculture officials, share their cultivation experience with the breeders concerned and follow their guidelines for better crop management.