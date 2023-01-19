CCRI staff stage protest, demand salary payment

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:41 PM

The employees of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan staged a peaceful protest against the non-payment of their salaries for the last seven months and appealed the high ups to take notice of their plight

It was the fourth day of their peaceful protest at CCRI Multan and employees representatives said that they had been facing difficulties in managing home budget due to non-payment of salaries and pensions.

They said that the price hike has worsened the situation further and demanded that the employees may also be paid arrears for the last four years.

An official, when contacted said that all the 1100 employees of CCRIs working under Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) were facing hardships.

