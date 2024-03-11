Open Menu

CCRI Suggests Measures To Get Bumper Cotton Crop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal said that selection of suitable land for cotton cultivation was very much important to achieve maximum yield.

In a statement issued here, he observed, the fertile land, which efficiently absorbs water and maintains moisture for extended periods, is ideal for cotton cultivation. Dr. Afzal stressed that not all types of land, such as clayey, sandy, or saline, are suitable for cotton cultivation, but with the expert advice of agricultural specialists, cotton can be grown on ridges within such lands.

Dr. Afzal advocated for the use of laser land levelers to ensure uniformity in land surface as the laser levelers facilitate easy water flow and provide consistent irrigation to all crops in the field. This approach not only conserves water up to 15-20% but also leads to a 10-15% increase in yield, he added.

He advised farmers to prepare the land thoroughly by deep ploughing to enable roots to penetrate deeper and sustain moisture for longer durations.

Instead of burning residues from previous crops, Dr. Afzal recommended incorporating these into the soil to enhance its fertility. Dr Afzal suggested using rotary tillers, disk harrows, or moldboard plows to ensure proper incorporation without any difficulty. Additionally, he advised farmers to irrigate the fields within 10 days of sowing to ensure proper germination of seeds and to add half a bag of urea per acre while planting to accelerate the flowering process.

Dr. Afzal also stressed the importance of maintaining the smoothness of fields during land preparation and urged farmers to take precautionary measures for drainage during heavy rainfall by digging 4x4 deep pits at one corner of the fields.

