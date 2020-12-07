UrduPoint.com
CCRI To Develop 4 New High-yielding Bt Cotton Varieties

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

CCRI to develop 4 new high-yielding Bt cotton varieties

MULTAN, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan scientists have developed four new high-yielding and virus-resistant Bt cotton varieties that can successfully fight adverse circumstances and are climate smart to some extent.

The varieties were now undergoing last year of the two-year national varietal trials that is mandatory before its final approval by the Punjab Seed Council (PSC) and have so far shown good results from 26 demonstration fields from across the cotton belt in Sindh and Punjab for their performance assessment, CCRI Multan spokesman Sajid Mahmood said in a statement on Monday.

Quoting CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood, Sajid said the seed of these varieties would be available from December 15, 2020 for sowing for next cotton season, 2021-22 at the official price of Rs250 per kilogram.

All these varieties including CIM-343, CIM-775, CIM-789, and CIM-511 can survive humid weather conditions to avoid fruit shedding. These were climate smart to the extent it can survive excess temperatures, survive water shortage, less prone to pest attack especially white fly, virus-resistant, and cost of production was lower as it needed less number of sprays.

Sajid said, white fly that is the carrier of Cotton Leraf Curl Virus, mostly attack plants with wide leaf, however, the new varieties have Okra-like smaller leaf, to lower the incidence of white fly.

Moreover, all these varieties were suitable for cultivation across the cotton belt stretching from Punjab to Sindh.

Dr. Zahid Mahmood termed it a good news for farmers and declared it to be the best cotton production technology that can fight and survive adverse circumstances. He invited farmers to visit CCRI Multan themselves to witness the effort of the scientists and the results.

Sajid said that the result of final year's national cotton varietal trials (NCVT) would be available Jan next following which these varieties would be discussed at the sub-committee meeting of Punjab Seed Council (PSC) and finally by PSC itself with agriculture minister in the chair for final approval.

He said that hopefully these varieties would be available before April next adding that Apr 15-May 31 is the best time for cotton sowing.

The development has come at a time when country was facing cotton production decline with assessment of record low production expected this year.

