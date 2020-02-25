CCRI to provide free cotton seed analysis service to farmers

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) would extend free cotton seed analysis service to farmers for assessment of seed germination strength like the research body did the previous year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) would extend free cotton seed analysis service to farmers for assessment of seed germination strength like the research body did the previous year.

Director, CCRI Multan, Dr.

Zahid Mahmood said in a statement that farmers should send 100 gram seed sample in a packet along with their cell numbers to the CCRI Multan and they would get the result via SMS after five days.

He said that CCRI would also bear the postage expenses itself.

The free service would enable farmers know about the suitability of the seed for sowing.

Dr. Zahid said that CCRI Multan's initiative of TeleCotton also received good response from farming community. He said that after registration of their cell numbers on TeleCotton cell number, 03341312121, farmers were getting cotton advisory services direct on their cell numbers in form of messages.