UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCRI To Provide Free Cotton Seed Analysis Service To Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:18 PM

CCRI to provide free cotton seed analysis service to farmers

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) would extend free cotton seed analysis service to farmers for assessment of seed germination strength like the research body did the previous year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) would extend free cotton seed analysis service to farmers for assessment of seed germination strength like the research body did the previous year.

Director, CCRI Multan, Dr.

Zahid Mahmood said in a statement that farmers should send 100 gram seed sample in a packet along with their cell numbers to the CCRI Multan and they would get the result via SMS after five days.

He said that CCRI would also bear the postage expenses itself.

The free service would enable farmers know about the suitability of the seed for sowing.

Dr. Zahid said that CCRI Multan's initiative of TeleCotton also received good response from farming community. He said that after registration of their cell numbers on TeleCotton cell number, 03341312121, farmers were getting cotton advisory services direct on their cell numbers in form of messages.

Related Topics

Multan SMS Cotton From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championsh ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Iran border remains closed for third consecuti ..

50 seconds ago

Isolation centre established at Taftan Pak Iran bo ..

52 seconds ago

Rape through blackmailing: Girl sexually

53 seconds ago

NDMA, RAHNUMA-FPAP sign MoU to strengthen communit ..

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.