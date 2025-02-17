Open Menu

CCRI Urges Farmers To Use Laser Land Leveler To Get Better Yield

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM

CCRI urges farmers to use laser land leveler to get better yield

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal urged cotton farmers to prepare their fields properly before sowing by using laser land leveling technology. He stated that leveling the land ensures uniform water distribution, reduces water and fertilizer usage by 15 to 20 percent, and enhances per-acre yield.

Dr. Naveed Afzal explained that a smooth field prevents water logging, which otherwise increased the risk of crop diseases and reduces productivity.

He further stated that loamy and fertile soils were ideal for cotton cultivation as they absorb water effectively and retain moisture for longer periods. In contrast, saline, sandy, and clayey soils were unsuitable for cotton farming.

However, with expert guidance, successful cultivation on such lands can be achieved using ridge sowing techniques.

He advised farmers to focus on modern agricultural practices in the initial stage of land preparation to ensure a healthier, disease-free, and more profitable cotton crop.

