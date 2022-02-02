CCRI warns farmers to beware of fake seed dealers, online fraudsters

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood Wednesday warned farmers to beware of unregistered seed dealers and those selling substandard seed online claiming it to be CCRI Multan varieties saying that the research body would take legal action against those who attempt to hurt its image

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood Wednesday warned farmers to beware of unregistered seed dealers and those selling substandard seed online claiming it to be CCRI Multan varieties saying that the research body would take legal action against those who attempt to hurt its image.

In a statement issued here, the CCRI director said they have come to know that some elements were trying to sell cotton varieties claiming these to be developed by CCRI Multan. Moreover, some elements were also using online communication facilities to sell substandard seed.

He said that farmers should convey information to CCRI Multan officials in case they find someone trying to sell cotton seed varieties as CCRI Multan varieties.

He said that farmers should contact CCRI Multan if they need to buy registered and certified cotton seed developed by the research body to avoid losses.

CCRI Multan spokesman said that they have also brought the matter to the notice of seed inspection authorities concerned to thwart attempt by elements to mint money at the cost and reputation of CCRI Multan and save farmers from suffering potential losses.