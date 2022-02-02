UrduPoint.com

CCRI Warns Farmers To Beware Of Fake Seed Dealers, Online Fraudsters

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:34 PM

CCRI warns farmers to beware of fake seed dealers, online fraudsters

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood Wednesday warned farmers to beware of unregistered seed dealers and those selling substandard seed online claiming it to be CCRI Multan varieties saying that the research body would take legal action against those who attempt to hurt its image

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood Wednesday warned farmers to beware of unregistered seed dealers and those selling substandard seed online claiming it to be CCRI Multan varieties saying that the research body would take legal action against those who attempt to hurt its image.

In a statement issued here, the CCRI director said they have come to know that some elements were trying to sell cotton varieties claiming these to be developed by CCRI Multan. Moreover, some elements were also using online communication facilities to sell substandard seed.

He said that farmers should convey information to CCRI Multan officials in case they find someone trying to sell cotton seed varieties as CCRI Multan varieties.

He said that farmers should contact CCRI Multan if they need to buy registered and certified cotton seed developed by the research body to avoid losses.

CCRI Multan spokesman said that they have also brought the matter to the notice of seed inspection authorities concerned to thwart attempt by elements to mint money at the cost and reputation of CCRI Multan and save farmers from suffering potential losses.

Related Topics

Multan Buy Money Cotton From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Taliban Say Women Able to Work in Media in Line Wi ..

Taliban Say Women Able to Work in Media in Line With Islamic Values

2 minutes ago
 UK Raised Fighter Jets Due to Approach of Unidenti ..

UK Raised Fighter Jets Due to Approach of Unidentified Aircraft - Royal Air Forc ..

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ to Increase Production by 400,000 Bpd in Mar ..

OPEC+ to Increase Production by 400,000 Bpd in March, Meet on March 2 - Sources

2 minutes ago
 EU Encourages Private Investment in Green Transiti ..

EU Encourages Private Investment in Green Transition Projects - Commission

2 minutes ago
 Johnson's Press Office Confirms Prime Minister Wil ..

Johnson's Press Office Confirms Prime Minister Will Speak to Putin on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Routine Adjustment on S ..

ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Routine Adjustment on Sunday - Roscosmos

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>